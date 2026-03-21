Ryan Brasier: Parts ways with Rangers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers granted Brasier his release Saturday.
Brasier has struggled to establish himself this spring, allowing six earned runs over 7.1 innings in the Cactus League. Because his chances of starting the season in Texas' bullpen were looking poor, he'll exercise his right to opt out of his contract and seek out another opportunity in the free-agent market.
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