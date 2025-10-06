Brasier (groin) has rejoined the Cubs since his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa concluded in September when the minor-league season ended, but he has yet to be activated for the postseason, MLB.com reports.

Brasier landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 22 due to a left groin strain, but he was able to make three appearances for Iowa in September and looks to be back to full health. However, the Cubs opted not to reinstate Brasier for the final week of the regular season nor for the wild-card round or NLDS, and it may take an injury to another pitcher later in the postseason in order for him to be added back to the 26-man active roster. Brasier made 28 appearances for the Cubs during the regular season, logging a 4.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB in 26 innings.