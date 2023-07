Brasier walked one batter in a scoreless inning and earned a save against Baltimore on Monday.

Brasier forced a double play after walking the leadoff batter and finished off the 6-4 win. Since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in June, he's allowed just two earned runs over 12.1 innings, lowering his season ERA to 5.13 through 31 MLB appearances. Neither Evan Phillips or Brusdar Graterol appeared in Monday's win.