Brasier signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The deal could max out at $13 million if incentives are reached. Brasier was released by the Red Sox last May following a dreadful start but thrived after being picked up by the Dodgers off the scrap heap, posting a 0.70 ERA and 38:10 K:BB over his final 38.2 frames. The 36-year-old will attempt to pick up where he left off in 2024.