Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Brasier (calf) remains "a ways out" from returning to action, per MLB.com.

Brasier landed on the IL with a strained right calf in late April. A subsequent MRI revealed that the injury is mild, and the righty reliever has resumed playing catch. However, Roberts' comments indicate that Brasier isn't yet nearing a return. He'll likely need a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining Los Angeles' bullpen.