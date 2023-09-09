Brasier earned a hold against the Nationals on Friday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Brasier entered in the eighth inning to serve as the bridge to closer Evan Phillips and retired the side in order on 14 pitches. His late-frame deployment suggests manager Dave Roberts' growing trust in him -- since Aug. 12, Brasier has collected five holds in nine scoreless appearances. Brasier struggled with the Red Sox early this season but has been lights-out since joining the Dodgers in June, posting a 0.86 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 31.1 innings while picking up seven holds, two wins and one save.