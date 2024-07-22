Brasier (calf) will throw to hitters Tuesday and will begin his rehab program with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brasier landed on the injured list April 29 due to a right calf strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 13. He appeared in 12 games prior to his injury, posting a 4.63 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 11.2 frames. Given how long he's been out of action, Brasier will likely need multiple rehab outings before joining the Dodgers' rotation.