Brasier allowed four runs on four hits while retiring just one batter in Monday's Cactus League game against Atlanta.

It was a nightmarish outing for Brasier, who allowed three home runs among the five batters he faced. The veteran righty now has an 8.31 ERA this spring, and while his spot in Chicago's bullpen should still be secure, it's not the most promising start to his tenure with the team. Brasier figures to get an opportunity to right the ship once the regular season begins and work in a setup role ahead of Ryan Pressly and Porter Hodge, though he could be supplanted by other relievers if his struggles continue.