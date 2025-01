Brasier was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers made their signing of Kirby Yates official, with Brasier losing his spot on the roster as a result. Brasier had a strong 3.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 25:5 K:BB across 28 innings in 2024, so it's likely he'll land elsewhere either via a waiver claim or trade.