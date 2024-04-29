Houck didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine over 6.2 innings.

Houck kept the Cubs off the scoreboard until Matt Mervis scratched an RBI-single off him with two outs in the seventh, which wound up being the last batter he faced. Sunday was already his third start this season with at least nine strikeouts and zero walks. He is rapidly approaching ace status and it's no secret now he's becoming one of the best pitchers in baseball with the unbelievable start he's had over the first month. The 28-year-old boasts a 1.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB in 39.1 innings and projects for a road start against the Twins his next time out.