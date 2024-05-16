Houck (3-5) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

Houck made it through three scoreless frames before giving up an unearned run in the fourth. The right-hander had a 2-1 lead when he exited with two outs and two runners on base in the sixth, but Greg Weissert gave up consecutive hits in relief to saddle Houck with two more runs (only one of which was earned) along with the loss. Despite the defeat, Houck gave Boston a solid chunk of innings again -- he's completed at least 5.2 frames in each of his nine outings this season. He's pitched much better than his 3-5 record suggests with a 2.17 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 57:11 K:BB through 58 innings.