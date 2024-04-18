Houck (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over nine scoreless innings against Cleveland.

Houck was absurdly efficient in his first-career complete-game shutout, needing just 94 pitches (69 strikes) to finish nine frames. He hasn't allowed a run in three of his four starts this season and has punched out seven or more in all but one start. He boasts a 1.35 ERA with a 28:2 K:BB over 26.2 innings in 2024, a massive jump from his 5.01 ERA from a season ago. Houck is tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Guardians on Tuesday.