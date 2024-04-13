Houck (2-1) took the loss Friday against the Angels, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 12 hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.
After blanking Anaheim through six innings in his last start, Houck faced a very different result the second time around. The Red Sox defense didn't do him any favors either, committing three errors in the contest, as the right-hander took his first loss of the season. Still, it's been a solid start to the year for Houck -- he now sports a 2.04 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB through his first three starts (17.2 innings). Houck will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Guardians.
