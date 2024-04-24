Houck (3-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.

After twirling a complete-game shutout in his last start against Cleveland, Houck picked up where he left off, blanking the Guardians through six innings. However, he'd allow the first three batters to reach safely in the seventh, as Houck would ultimately be charged with two runs and the loss. Still, it's been an excellent start to the campaign for the 27-year-old Houck -- he has a sparkling 1.65 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB through his first five starts (32.2 innings). Houck's currently lined up for a two-start week -- he's slated to face the Cubs at home Sunday.