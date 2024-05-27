Houck did not factor into the decision Sunday against Milwaukee, allowing one earned run on seven hits and one walk through six innings. He struck out seven.

Houck was excellent yet again, marking his third consecutive start allowing one earned run or fewer. The 27-year-old has not allowed a home run since April 12, and his microscopic 0.14 HR/9 leads the league. Houck (4-5) now owns a 1.90 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 71 innings this year. He is tentatively scheduled for a home start against Detroit next weekend.