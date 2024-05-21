Houck (4-5) yielded two hits and a walk over seven shutout frames Monday, striking out five and earning a win over Tampa Bay.

Houck was terrific Monday and didn't let any baserunners reach scoring position. It was his fourth scoreless start of the year, dropping his season ERA to 1.94 through 65 frames. Houck entered Monday's start on a four-game losing streak over his previous five starts. However, he registered an impressive 2.87 ERA during that span. Houck's next start is projected to be at home against the Brewers this weekend.