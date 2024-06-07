Houck (6-5) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out nine over seven innings to earn the win Thursday over the White Sox. He did not issue a walk.

Houck carried a no-hitter through five innings, though the White Sox managed to tag him for one run in each of the sixth and seventh frames. The right-hander remains dialed in, having allowed just four runs over 27 innings across his last four starts. Houck is at a 1.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 84:15 K:BB over 85 innings through 13 starts this season. His next start is projected to be a challenging one at home versus the Phillies.