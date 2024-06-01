Houck (5-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the Tigers. He struck out six.

The 27-year-old right-hander generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 95 pitches as he delivered his third straight quality start and 10th in 12 trips to the mound this season. Houck is having a breakout campaign, and he'll take a 1.85 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 75:15 K:BB through 78 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the White Sox.