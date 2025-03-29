Houck (0-1) took the loss Friday versus the Rangers, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters in 5.2 innings.

Houck finished the spring schedule with 17 earned runs allowed in 13.2 innings and did little to turn the tide during his first regular-season outing. He managed to keep Texas off the scoreboard through the first two innings, but an early home run from Jonah Heim put him in an early hole. Boston's offense quickly responded with a run of their own, but another round-tripper from Heim in the fifth put the Rangers back in front for good. It doesn't seem like things are about to get any easier for Houck either, as he's lined up to face a Baltimore offense during his next start that's already slugged seven home runs through its first two games.