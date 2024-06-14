Houck (7-5) earned the win against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Houck tossed three scoreless innings then loaded the bases and surrendered a three-run double to Kyle Schwarber in a rough fourth. He rebounded with two more scoreless frames to earn his fifth straight quality start and received plenty of offensive support, as the Red Sox tagged Aaron Nola for eight runs. Houck has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of 14 starts and has been one of baseball's biggest breakouts so far in 2024. On the season, he owns a 2.08 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 89:15 K:BB in 91 innings and lines up to start next Tuesday against the Blue Jays.