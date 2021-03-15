Casas went 0-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against the Twins.
Casas, who was away from the team to address non-baseball medical issue, made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday. He played both corner infield positions. He may get a few more plate appearances, but the highly regarded prospect will start the season in the minors.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Cleared for full activity•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Back at camp•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Nearing return to camp•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Away for non-baseball medical issue•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Heading to big-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Joining player pool•