Olson agreed Tuesday with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Olson boasts a 3.83 ERA and 9.0 K/9 across 124 MLB relief appearances with the Mariners, Yankees and Cleveland. The 31-year-old lefty was part of the Cubs' 60-man roster pool in 2020, but he never received a call-up to the big club. Olson will report to the Red Sox's alternate site in Fort Myers, Fla. before likely moving on to Triple-A Worcester when the minor-league season gets underway.