Indians' Tyler Olson: Called up by Cleveland
Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Olson is up to replace Andrew Miller, who hit the disabled list with a left shoulder impingement. Olson has an ugly 6.75 ERA in 20 innings with the Indians so far this season, though his underlying numbers paint a prettier picture. His walk rate (9.0 percent) and groundball rate (39.6 percent) are close enough to average, while his 30.3 percent strikeout rate is quite good, leading to a promising 3.39 xFIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....