Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Olson is up to replace Andrew Miller, who hit the disabled list with a left shoulder impingement. Olson has an ugly 6.75 ERA in 20 innings with the Indians so far this season, though his underlying numbers paint a prettier picture. His walk rate (9.0 percent) and groundball rate (39.6 percent) are close enough to average, while his 30.3 percent strikeout rate is quite good, leading to a promising 3.39 xFIP.

