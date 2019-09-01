Olson (infection) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Olson is battling shingles and was placed on the injured list Aug. 2. He's made two appearances with Triple-A Columbus since, throwing a total of one inning and striking out three. However, this move will end his season and free a spot on the 40-man roster for the team.

