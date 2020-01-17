Play

Olson signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Olson spent the last two seasons with Cleveland but hit free agency in November after refusing an outright assignment to the minors. The 30-year-old had a 4.40 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB over 30.2 innings during 2019 and likely will need a strong showing in spring training to crack the Cubs' Opening Day roster.

