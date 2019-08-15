Olson (infection) is scheduled to pitch Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw has been on the shelf since Aug. 2 as he is reportedly battling shingles, but the update is encouraging as he progresses toward a potential return. If all goes well Friday, Olson could still require a few more sessions before he's ready to rejoin the big-league club.

