Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Bogaerts is out of the lineup versus the Yankees on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora decided to give Bogaerts another breather as the club looks ahead toward the postseason. Brock Holt will draw the start at shortstop for Saturday's matinee.

