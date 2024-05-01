Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Bogaerts will hit the bench for just the second time all season in what appears to be a routine maintenance day after he had started each of the past 16 games. Tyler Wade will step in for Bogaerts at second base and will bat ninth.
