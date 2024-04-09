Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Monday in a 9-8 victory versus the Cubs.

Bogaerts capped a seven-run sixth inning for San Diego with a two-run blast that brought the team to within a run. It was the first homer of the season for the second baseman, and it marked the first time he has knocked in any runs since the team's third game of the campaign. Bogaerts has been quiet to start the season, slashing a modest .250/.304/.327 with 10 runs and six RBI through 52 plate appearances.