Padres manager Mike Shildt indicated last week that he could eventually discuss a possible position switch with Bogaerts, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Shildt said that Bogaerts is projected to play shortstop in 2024 "right now" but added that he will talk with the 31-year-old soon and indicated that an eventual move to the right side of the infield -- presumably second base -- would be discussed. Bogaerts actually graded out well defensively at shortstop for the second year in a row in 2023, but Ha-Seong Kim is viewed as the superior defender there and top shortstop prospect Jackson Merrill could be ready before long.