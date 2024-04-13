Bogaerts isn't in the Padres' lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Bogaerts has been rather underwhelming to start the season, slashing .219/.275/.297 through 69 plate appearances. He'll get a chance to regroup Saturday while Tyler Wade starts at second base, allowing Eguy Rosario to cover third.
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Swats first homer of 2024•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Swipes bag, notches two hits•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Moving to second base•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Position change possible?•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Notches 19th steal•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Three more hits Wednesday•