Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Bogaerts is looking to work his way out of a bit of a slump, having gone hitless in four of his previous five games entering Wednesday and going 2-for-18 (.111) in that stretch. Even with the mini cold spell, Bogaerts owns a solid .286 average in 2024 after logging two hits in each of his first three games. Bogaerts also got on the board in the steal column Wednesday, lending some hope to the idea that the now-second baseman could repeat his career-high 19 steals from a season ago.