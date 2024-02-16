Manager Mike Shildt announced Friday that Bogaerts will move to second base this season while Ha-Seong Kim takes over at shortstop, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Kim is the far superior defender and won a Gold Glove at the keystone last year, and the new skipper won't waste much time shoring up his defense at a premier position. A move off of shortstop always seemed inevitable after Bogaerts joined the Padres on an 11-year, $280-million contract in December of 2022, but it's a bit of a surprise the transition is happening after one season. Bogaerts' fantasy value for 2024 should rise a bit thanks to the dual-position eligibility after he posted a .285/.350/.440 slash line with 19 home runs and 19 steals last season.