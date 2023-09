Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

Bogaerts has gone 20-for-49 (.408) with four steals over his last 11 games. The shortstop is at 19 thefts on the year, as well as 19 home runs, putting him just shy of his first 20-20 campaign with four games left on the schedule. He's at a .283/.350/.441 slash line over 151 contests this season.