Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers for 23rd time
Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Yankees.
Bogaerts was on the bench two of the last four games as the Red Sox geared up for the playoffs, but he continued his hot September nonetheless. The 25-year-old finishes the regular season with a .288/.360/.522 slash line with 23 home runs and 103 RBI in 513 at-bats.
