Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Friday but the Red Sox fell to the Yankees 6-5.

Bogaerts was able to reach three times Friday while also staying active on the basepaths with his second steal of the season. The 27-year-old is hitting .287/.347/.497 with 10 home runs, 26 RBI and 30 runs scored across 199 plate appearances as he has consistently been one of the best bats in the Red Sox lineup all season long.