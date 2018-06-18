Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swats another long ball

Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and scored two runs in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

Bogaerts continues to showcase his power stroke in 2018, swatting his third homer in the last four games. For the season, he's slugging at a .518 clip with a .239 ISO, both figures are career toppers. What he's done differently this season is make an effort to swing at more balls in the zone. Instead of working at-bats to get walks, he's taking advantage of hit-able pitches early in counts. It's a similar approach he took in 2016 when he hit a career-high 21 homers.