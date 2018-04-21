Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will begin rehab assignment Tuesday
Bogaerts (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts has been taking batting practice and doing pre-game work on the field, and is expected to play Tuesday and Wednesday at Pawtucket. Abraham reports the Red Sox are hoping the 25-year-old will be able to return for the start of their home series against the Rays next Friday.
