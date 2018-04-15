Reds' Adam Duvall: Slugs home run Sunday

Duvall went 2-for-4 and hit a home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Duvall hit his third home run of the year Sunday, as he looks to be getting into rhythm at the plate. While his batting average sits at a dismal .160 for the year, the 29-year-old has collected a hit in three consecutive games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories