Reds' Adam Duvall: Slugs home run Sunday
Duvall went 2-for-4 and hit a home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.
Duvall hit his third home run of the year Sunday, as he looks to be getting into rhythm at the plate. While his batting average sits at a dismal .160 for the year, the 29-year-old has collected a hit in three consecutive games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...