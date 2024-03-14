Duvall signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday.

Duvall seems like more of a luxury than a necessity for Atlanta, but the club has decided to bring the 35-year-old back for what will be his third stint in the organization. The addition of Duvall will allow Atlanta to limit Jarred Kelenic's exposure against left-handed pitching and the veteran will also provide some insurance as Ronald Acuna comes back from a knee issue. Duvall slashed .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs over 92 games for the Red Sox last season.