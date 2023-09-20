Duvall went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's loss against Texas.

Duvall got the Red Sox on the board early Wednesday, blasting a three-run, 443-foot homer off Jon Gray in the first inning. It's certainly a step in the right direction for Duvall, who'd been marred in a 2-for-36 slump while striking out at a 55.3 percent rate in his previous nine games. Overall, the veteran outfielder is slashing .250/.308/.533 with 20 homers, 56 RBI and 43 runs scored through 331 plate appearances this season.