Duvall is not in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

Masataka Yoshida, Ceddanne Rafaela and Alex Verdugo are the starting outfielders for the Red Sox on Saturday. They will go up against right-hander Dylan Cease while Duvall has primarily been used against lefties as of late. The outfielder has had a rough September, and since Sept. 16 he has gone 4-for-23 with a .508 OPS.