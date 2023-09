Duvall is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

This marks four out of the last five games that Duvall has not been in the starting lineup, as Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu both look to have passed the veteran outfielder in the pecking order down the stretch, at least against right-handed pitching. Duvall has managed a lowly .494 OPS this month.