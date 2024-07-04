Duvall went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Duvall has hit safely in five straight games, though Wednesday's performance was his first multi-hit effort since June 13. The veteran outfielder batted a paltry .136 in June, even worse than his .184 mark on the year. He's added a .569 OPS, six home runs, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and no stolen bases through 217 plate appearances. Duvall has occasionally served in a short-side platoon role, but he should continue to have steady playing time in right field as long as Ramon Laureano (oblique) is out.