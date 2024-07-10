Duvall went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Duvall powered Atlanta's offense with a huge three-run blast in the sixth to push them out to a 5-0 lead. He punished an 0-2 curveball from Zac Gallen and subsequently ended Gallen's night. Tuesday was Duvall's third multi-hit effort over his last seven games. He's been seeing the ball much better as of late, slashing .310/.356/.548 with seven RBI and four runs scored in 11 games since June 28. Duvall is still working to get his season-long numbers up, as he's hitting just .191/.260/.336 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 22 runs and an 18:69 BB:K in 242 plate appearances.