Duvall went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Duvall had a great game Sunday, managing to snap a streak of 96 at-bats without a homer in the process. The streak of 24 games without hitting a HR was the fourth longest of his career and his longest in a single season since 2018. It was also Duvall's second game this week with three or more hits after not having a three-hit game since August of last season. The 35-year-old may be starting to turn it around, but he's still hitting a meager .184/.253/.321 with seven homers and 22 RBI for the season.