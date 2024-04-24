Duvall went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and scored twice during Atlanta's 5-0 win over Miami on Tuesday.

Duvall came around to score after reaching on a fielder's choice during the second inning, and his sixth-inning home run would end up scoring Atlanta's final two runs in a game that was hardly ever in doubt. Although Duvall played well Tuesday, he remains stuck in the short side of a platoon with Jarred Kelenic and shouldn't be relied on to provide consistent fantasy production -- even on days he does start.