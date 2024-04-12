Duvall went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 16-4 loss to the Mets.

The 35-year-old has only earned five starts on the year, but has shown decent consistency at the plate during that time frame. Duvall has earned the majority of his starts when the team faces lefties, and if he is able to stay consistent at the plate he could get a few more at-bats sprinkled in outside of his typical platoon role. At least for the foreseeable future, however, Jarred Kelenic's hot start (.462 through 26 at-bats) stands as a major obstacle to the veteran's rise in fantasy prominence.