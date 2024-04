Duvall went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The veteran slugger took Jesus Luzardo deep in the fourth inning. Duvall has mainly been limited to a short-side platoon role to begin the season, splitting starts in left field with Jarred Kelenic, and through seven games he's batting .250 (6-for-24) with a double, a homer, three runs and six RBI.