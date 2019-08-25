Wood (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits with three walks and a strikeout across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Saturday.

This was a two-run ballgame in the sixth, but things got out of hand when Wood couldn't escape the frame, and the Reds bullpen gave up a grand slam. Things snowballed for Cincinnati from there. Wood hasn't been sharp in his last four starts, resulting in three straight losses. He now owns a 6.07 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and just 22 strikeouts in 29.2 innings this season.